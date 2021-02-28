CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 7:54 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Trump calls for GOP unity, repeats lies about election loss

AP FACT CHECK: Trump clings to his core election falsehoods

Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief

Supreme Court could put new limits on voting rights lawsuits

US still open to Iran nuclear talks after Iran’s rejection

US is ‘gravely concerned’ by reports of abuses in Ethiopia

Republicans test history in vote against pandemic relief

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

‘Blame Trump’ defense in Capitol riot looks like a long shot

Justice Dept. to appeal judge’s order on eviction moratorium

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Congress secures more paid leave for federal employees in new COVID-19 relief law

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up