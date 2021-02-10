CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top Political News at 11:17 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 12:00 AM

Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot

Trial highlights: Harrowing footage, focus on Trump’s words

Biden in call with China’s Xi raises human rights, trade

‘Distressing and emotional’: Senators relive horror of riot

Did someone say impeachment? Biden avoids wading into debate

Is one day a week enough? Biden’s school goal draws blowback

Biden calls for China review during first Pentagon visit

White House names SolarWinds response leader amid criticism

New riot video shows Officer Goodman point Romney to safety

Fox abruptly cuts off impeachment manager during testimony

