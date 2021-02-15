CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:19 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 15, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pelosi says independent commission will examine Capitol riot

Biden faces questions about commitment to minimum wage hike

As redistricting looms, Democrats jockey to counter GOP edge

Biden faces pressure as US sets new course on immigration

3 sailors have COVID on US ship that saw outbreak last year

NC GOP votes to censure Sen. Burr after impeachment vote

At Camp David retreat, Biden hangs out, shows he’s got game

Right-wing friendly Parler announces re-launch

Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal

Impeachment isn’t the final word on Capitol riot for Trump

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up