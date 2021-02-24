AP Top Political News at 11:48 p.m. EST

Biden aims to distribute masks to millions in ‘equity’ push
Republicans push back on Pelosi proposal for riot commission
GOP rallies solidly against Democrats’ virus relief package
AP FACT CHECK: Biden on virus deaths, Kerry’s climate crisis
Biden lifts Trump-era ban blocking legal immigration to US
Blackouts bring up ‘a four-letter word’ in Texas: regulation
Biden nominates 3 to postal board as delays persist
Biden revokes Trump orders on ‘anarchist’ cities and more
Biden choice for budget chief faces new hurdles in Congress
Manchin says he’ll vote for Haaland for interior secretary
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.