AP Top Political News at 10:02 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 18, 2021, 12:00 AM

Democrats consider piecemeal approach to immigration reform

Biden repudiates Trump on Iran, ready for talks on nuke deal

GOP’s Thune says Trump allies engaging in ‘cancel culture’

Biden rolling out plan for $4 billion global vaccine effort

US reverts to targeted immigration enforcement under Biden

Texas crisis has governor facing big backer: energy industry

‘Obviously a mistake’: Cruz returns from Cancun after uproar

Pelosi says bipartisan panel should investigate Capitol riot

Bob Dole says he’s been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer

Ivanka Trump tells Rubio she won’t run for his Senate seat

