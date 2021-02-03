CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC update; what about federal workers? | Airport testing sites | Latest COVID test results
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:50 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 3, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Experts group urges delayed US troop pullout in Afghanistan

House GOP keeps Cheney as No. 3 leader, stands by Greene

Austin orders military leaders to address extremism in ranks

Buttigieg says Transportation Dept will push ‘bold’ thinking

Takeaways from legal filings for Trump’s impeachment trial

Moon, Biden agree to work on joint North Korea strategy

Education nominee pledges new guidance, more virus testing

GOP states weigh limits on how race and slavery are taught

Biden set to boost US refugee admissions after Trump cut

Jill Biden promotes 2 passions: military and cancer research

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Commission tells DoD to prepare for ‘military AI readiness’ by 2025

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

Agencies ‘building back better’ after SolarWinds breach, top Biden cyber official says

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up