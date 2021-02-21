CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
AP Top Political News at 12:12 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 21, 2021, 12:00 AM

Garland says laws must be ‘fairly and faithfully enforced’

Senator seeks probe of natural gas price spikes during storm

Biden’s 1st month was about erasing the mark of ‘former guy’

Trump to speak at CPAC in first post-White House appearance

Biden pays a visit to ailing former GOP Sen. Bob Dole

Two Democratic governors see stars dimmed by virus woes

Impeachment vote becomes defining moment for GOP senator

Tribes have high hopes as Haaland confirmation hearing nears

Florida is a model for voting. The GOP wants change anyway.

Biden declares major disaster in Texas as federal aid flows

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

