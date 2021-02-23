AP Top Political News at 12:11 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Biden attempt to resurrect Iran nuke deal off to bumpy start Garland vows sharp focus on Capitol riot as attorney…

Biden attempt to resurrect Iran nuke deal off to bumpy start Garland vows sharp focus on Capitol riot as attorney general Key senators oppose Biden budget pick, confirmation at risk Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Trump’s tax records Centrist Democrats flex muscles, create headaches for Biden Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on US drug charges Biden asks high court to drop 2 Trump-era Medicaid cases Biden mourns 500,000 dead, balancing nation’s grief and hope Court to take up Trump immigration, abortion referral rules Interior nominee Haaland vows ‘balance’ on energy, climate Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.