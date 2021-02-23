AP Top Political News at 12:11 a.m. EST

Biden attempt to resurrect Iran nuke deal off to bumpy start
Garland vows sharp focus on Capitol riot as attorney general
Key senators oppose Biden budget pick, confirmation at risk
Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Trump’s tax records
Centrist Democrats flex muscles, create headaches for Biden
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on US drug charges
Biden asks high court to drop 2 Trump-era Medicaid cases
Biden mourns 500,000 dead, balancing nation’s grief and hope
Court to take up Trump immigration, abortion referral rules
Interior nominee Haaland vows ‘balance’ on energy, climate
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.