AP Top Political News at 12:11 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden attempt to resurrect Iran nuke deal off to bumpy start

Garland vows sharp focus on Capitol riot as attorney general

Key senators oppose Biden budget pick, confirmation at risk

Supreme Court won’t halt turnover of Trump’s tax records

Centrist Democrats flex muscles, create headaches for Biden

Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ arrested on US drug charges

Biden asks high court to drop 2 Trump-era Medicaid cases

Biden mourns 500,000 dead, balancing nation’s grief and hope

Court to take up Trump immigration, abortion referral rules

Interior nominee Haaland vows ‘balance’ on energy, climate

