AP Top Political News at 10:15 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 12:00 AM

Lincoln Project to launch outside probe amid new revelations

Convict Trump or face dire democracy damage, prosecutors say

AP FACT CHECK: The senator and Trump’s misdialed phone call

Trial highlights: ‘We were invited’ and a quick defense

‘Overwhelm the problem’: Inside Biden’s war on COVID-19

How a leading anti-Trump group ignored a crisis in its ranks

Amid COVID shutdowns, GOP’s McCarthy attended son’s wedding

Democrats pushing Biden’s COVID-19 bill through House panels

Biden wants to quadruple refugee admissions set by Trump

Biden says US is securing 600 million vaccine doses by July

