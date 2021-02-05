AP Top Political News at 11:23 p.m. EST

AP analysis: Federal executions likely a COVID superspreader
Biden wants fast COVID aid, but minimum wage hike in doubt
Biden back in Delaware with moving on his weekend to-do list
A test for Trumpism: Virginia Republicans seek new playbook
Trump impeachment trial confronts memories of Capitol siege
Biden says ‘erratic’ Trump shouldn’t get intel briefings
Pentagon deploys troops to fuel COVID-19 vaccine drive
High court: California can’t totally ban indoor worship
Biden revokes terrorist designation for Yemen’s Houthis
Reopening debate testing Biden’s ties with teachers unions
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.