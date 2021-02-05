CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US not in the clear despite slowing spread | What’s safe after vaccination? | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:23 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AP analysis: Federal executions likely a COVID superspreader

Biden wants fast COVID aid, but minimum wage hike in doubt

Biden back in Delaware with moving on his weekend to-do list

A test for Trumpism: Virginia Republicans seek new playbook

Trump impeachment trial confronts memories of Capitol siege

Biden says ‘erratic’ Trump shouldn’t get intel briefings

Pentagon deploys troops to fuel COVID-19 vaccine drive

High court: California can’t totally ban indoor worship

Biden revokes terrorist designation for Yemen’s Houthis

Reopening debate testing Biden’s ties with teachers unions

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up