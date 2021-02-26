AP Top Political News at 11:52 p.m. EST

House nears relief bill passage; Dems mull wage hike rescue
US implicates Saudi crown prince in Khashoggi’s killing
Biden: Strikes in Syria sent warning to Iran to ‘be careful’
At conservative conference, Trump is still the golden boy
Biden surveys Texas weather damage, encourages virus shots
Durham remains special counsel overseeing Trump-Russia probe
White House climate czar to AP: Texas storm ‘a wake-up call’
Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot renounces militia group
High court tells Santa Clara it can’t bar in-person worship
At pivotal moment in Afghanistan war, Biden weighs a dilemma
