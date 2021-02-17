AP Top Political News at 9:59 p.m. EST The Associated Press

US needs to brace itself for more deadly storms, experts say Thousands of service members saying no to COVID-19 vaccine…

US needs to brace itself for more deadly storms, experts say Thousands of service members saying no to COVID-19 vaccine US govt seizes over 10M phony N95 masks in COVID-19 probe Biden’s Medicare pick would be 1st Black woman to hold post Trump-McConnell feud threatens Republicans’ path to power Muddled promises on schools pose political problem for Biden Biden backs studying reparations as Congress considers bill AP FACT CHECK: Biden and his shifting goalposts on schools Executioners sanitized accounts of deaths in federal cases Rush Limbaugh, radio king and architect of right wing, dies Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.