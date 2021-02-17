AP Top Political News at 9:59 p.m. EST

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 12:00 AM

US needs to brace itself for more deadly storms, experts say

Thousands of service members saying no to COVID-19 vaccine

US govt seizes over 10M phony N95 masks in COVID-19 probe

Biden’s Medicare pick would be 1st Black woman to hold post

Trump-McConnell feud threatens Republicans’ path to power

Muddled promises on schools pose political problem for Biden

Biden backs studying reparations as Congress considers bill

AP FACT CHECK: Biden and his shifting goalposts on schools

Executioners sanitized accounts of deaths in federal cases

Rush Limbaugh, radio king and architect of right wing, dies

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

Senators push for more doses and bigger role for VA in vaccine distribution

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

