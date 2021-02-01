AP Top Political News at 11:56 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Ocasio-Cortez talks Capitol attack, past sexual assault Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal In early going,…

Ocasio-Cortez talks Capitol attack, past sexual assault Biden meets Republicans on virus aid, but no quick deal In early going, Biden floods the zone with decrees Myanmar, Russia pose early tests for Biden’s foreign policy GOP’s McConnell blasts ‘loony lies’ by Ga. Rep. Greene Biden and GOP senators offer competing COVID-19 relief plans Trump lawyer: Impeachment case ‘undemocratic,’ ill-advised US won’t make immigration arrests at virus vaccination sites Harris speaks with Trudeau in first foreign leader call Biden threatens sanctions on Myanmar after military coup Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.