CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 8:39 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Republicans test history in vote against pandemic relief

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

‘Blame Trump’ defense in Capitol riot looks like a long shot

Justice Dept. to appeal judge’s order on eviction moratorium

AP sources: Feds pinpoint suspect in officer’s riot death

Yellen’s encore: Lending economic heft to Biden’s virus plan

Biden hails House passage of $1.9T virus bill, now to Senate

Analysis: Biden ambitions run into reality of Senate’s rules

Pandemic leaves tribes without US recognition at higher risk

What’s in an adjective? ‘Democrat Party’ label on the rise

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

One year later, commission's proposals for improving military, public service may get a serious look

CISA’s four-part plan to spend $650M on cyber protections

Air Force blames human error for unauthorized man boarding plane at Joint Base Andrews

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up