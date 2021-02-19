CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top Political News at 11:01 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 12:00 AM

Will voters remember? Cruz trip tests durability of scandal

Biden defends progress on COVID as weather delays 6M shots

Biden declares ‘America is back’ in welcome words to allies

Inspector general reviews Trump relocation of Space Command

Manchin’s opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

Pentagon chief urges immediate reduction in Taliban violence

US sanctions over pipeline from Russia deemed lacking by GOP

Biden repudiates Trump on Iran, ready for talks on nuke deal

Back in Paris pact, US faces tougher climate steps ahead

Suspected Russian hack fuels new US action on cybersecurity

