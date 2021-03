22 Colleges Where the Most Students Borrow Private Loans

When aid falls short, some students turn to private loans. Financial aid experts often encourage students to exhaust all available…

Financial aid experts often encourage students to exhaust all available federal student loans before borrowing private loans, which typically carry a higher interest rate and have fewer borrower protections. But federal financial aid often isn’t enough to cover college expenses. In 2019-2020, undergraduate and graduate students received about $14 billion in nonfederal loans to pay for school, according to a 2020 College Board report — representing a 48% increase over the last decade. While a few schools promise to meet every undergraduate’s full financial need without loans, on the other end of the spectrum, at some colleges it is very common for students to turn to private loans. Keep reading to see the 22 colleges, including ties, where the largest percentage of graduating students in 2019 borrowed private loans from a bank or lender, per U.S. News data.

Keene State College (NH)

Percent of 2019 graduates who borrowed private student loans: 34%

Average private student loan debt among 2019 graduates: $39,865

U.S. News rank and category: 9 (tie), Regional Colleges (North)

Keuka College (NY)

Percent of 2019 graduates who borrowed private student loans: 34%

Average private student loan debt among 2019 graduates: $44,705

U.S. News rank and category: 121 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

Mansfield University of Pennsylvania

Percent of 2019 graduates who borrowed private student loans: 34%

Average private student loan debt among 2019 graduates: $37,253

U.S. News rank and category: 171-221, National Liberal Arts Colleges

Thomas College (ME)

Percent of 2019 graduates who borrowed private student loans: 34%

Average private student loan debt among 2019 graduates: $10,984

U.S. News rank and category: 136-176, Regional Universities (North)

Washington and Jefferson College (PA)

Percent of 2019 graduates who borrowed private student loans: 34%

Average private student loan debt among 2019 graduates: $54,092

U.S. News rank and category: 96 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

College of St. Scholastica (MN)

Percent of 2019 graduates who borrowed private student loans: 35%

Average private student loan debt among 2019 graduates: $34,334

U.S. News rank and category: 258 (tie), National Universities

Lasell University (MA)

Percent of 2019 graduates who borrowed private student loans: 35%

Average private student loan debt among 2019 graduates: $39,263

U.S. News rank and category: 125 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

Southern New Hampshire University

Percent of 2019 graduates who borrowed private student loans: 35%

Average private student loan debt among 2019 graduates: $44,684

U.S. News rank and category: 75 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

Gwynedd Mercy University (PA)

Percent of 2019 graduates who borrowed private student loans: 36%

Average private student loan debt among 2019 graduates: $34,773

U.S. News rank and category: 113 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

Huntington University (IN)

Percent of 2019 graduates who borrowed private student loans: 37%

Average private student loan debt among 2019 graduates: $14,901

U.S. News rank and category: 44 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Neumann University (PA)

Percent of 2019 graduates who borrowed private student loans: 38%

Average private student loan debt among 2019 graduates: $35,532

U.S. News rank and category: 132 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

York College of Pennsylvania

Percent of 2019 graduates who borrowed private student loans: 38%

Average private student loan debt among 2019 graduates: $40,249

U.S. News rank and category: 93 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

Elms College (MA)

Percent of 2019 graduates who borrowed private student loans: 39%

Average private student loan debt among 2019 graduates: $42,449

U.S. News rank and category: 93 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

Misericordia University (PA)

Percent of 2019 graduates who borrowed private student loans: 39%

Average private student loan debt among 2019 graduates: $43,118

U.S. News rank and category: 206 (tie), National Universities

Wilkes University (PA)

Percent of 2019 graduates who borrowed private student loans: 39%

Average private student loan debt among 2019 graduates: $41,251

U.S. News rank and category: 217 (tie), National Universities

Kettering University (MI)

Percent of 2019 graduates who borrowed private student loans: 40%

Average private student loan debt among 2019 graduates: $43,070

U.S. News rank and category: 9, Regional Universities (Midwest)

Nazareth College (NY)

Percent of 2019 graduates who borrowed private student loans: 40%

Average private student loan debt among 2019 graduates: $48,660

U.S. News rank and category: 45 (tie), Regional Universities (North)

Tuskegee University (AL)

Percent of 2019 graduates who borrowed private student loans: 41%

Average private student loan debt among 2019 graduates: $15,000

U.S. News rank and category: 20, Regional Universities (South)

University of New England (ME)

Percent of 2019 graduates who borrowed private student loans: 42%

Average private student loan debt among 2019 graduates: $51,885

U.S. News rank and category: 249 (tie), National Universities

San Jose State University (CA)

Percent of 2019 graduates who borrowed private student loans: 43%

Average private student loan debt among 2019 graduates: $14,823

U.S. News rank and category: 22 (tie), Regional Universities (West)

Maine Maritime Academy

Percent of 2019 graduates who borrowed private student loans: 47%

Average private student loan debt among 2019 graduates: $60,566

U.S. News rank and category: 4, Regional Colleges (North)

Grove City College (PA)

Percent of 2019 graduates who borrowed private student loans: 56%

Average private student loan debt among 2019 graduates: $40,600

U.S. News rank and category: 113 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Know before you borrow.

Learn more about student loans before signing on the dotted line, and see how the average student loan debt has changed over the last 10 years.

