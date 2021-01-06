Weed Stocks Surge on Blue Wave, Chaos Roils U.S. Capitol

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Wednesday but largely higher, even after an afternoon in which protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol,…

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Wednesday but largely higher, even after an afternoon in which protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol, stopping the electoral count and forcing the House and Senate to be evacuated in an unprecedented fashion.

In economic news, private payrolls posted an unexpected decline in December, falling by 123,000, the first monthly decline in private sector employment since April. Economists had expected a gain of 120,000 jobs last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 437 points, or 1.4%, to finish at 30,829.

Senate goes blue. The highly anticipated runoff Senate elections in Georgia both went for Democrats, swinging the Senate to a 50-50 split that will give Democrats the edge with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote.

Both houses of Congress and the White House will now be controlled by Democrats for the first time in a decade. That has implications for weed stocks, which face the friendliest political environment for their agenda in U.S. history.

Tilray (ticker: TLRY) rose 13.3%, Aurora Cannabis ( ACB) rose 5.9% and Canopy Growth Corp. ( CGC) rose 11.6%.

Amazon pledges $2 billion for affordable housing. E-commerce giant Amazon.com ( AMZN) has pledged $2 billion for affordable housing in three urban areas where it has major hubs. Over the next five years, Amazon will spend $2 billion in Seattle, Arlington, Virginia and Nashville, Tennessee.

