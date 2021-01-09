CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » Latest News » Virginia man pleads guilty…

Virginia man pleads guilty to assaulting mail carrier

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 8:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Virginia man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a U.S. Postal Service carrier in Richmond.  Court documents say that the assault happened on June 5, 2020. According to a news release from federal prosecutors, 45-year-old Erriette Williams approached a carrier delivering mail in a neighborhood north of downtown. The news release say that Williams grabbed a key from the carrier and dared him to take the key back, then punched him in the face. The mail carrier had lacerations on his face and required medical attention, according to the news release. Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7, 2021. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.  

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Repaying your 2020 deferred taxes: What you need to know

Bumper crop of TSP millionaires

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up