Valentine’s Day Date and Gift Ideas

With people throughout the world searching for normalcy during the pandemic, there’s never been a better time to celebrate the ones you love. This Valentine’s Day, reflect on the relationships that make the hardest of times a bit easier. Use these ideas to enjoy a safe and tender Valentine’s Day.

And this year, why spend money when you can spend time? Safety guidelines might make it difficult to enjoy a traditional date out with your sweetheart for Cupid’s holiday. But you don’t need table service to enjoy a romantic evening. Here are some ideas to create a pandemic-appropriate date night with your significant other:

— Cook a meal together.

— Put the “cute” in a charcuterie board.

— Have a movie night.

— Work out together.

— Watch the stars.

Cook a Meal Together

You don’t need to be dating a chef to bring the romance to the kitchen. Find a new recipe or purchase a home meal kit to create a delicious dinner paired with a fun activity. Set the mood with candles or other decorations to make your date feel extra special.

Put the “Cute” in a Charcuterie Board

If you’d rather avoid cooking a whole meal, consider creating a charcuterie board to share with your cutie. Pinterest and the internet hold endless ideas for unique and personalized charcuterie boards you can recreate for a nice night in. Assemble candies, chocolates and cocoa mix-ins for a chocolate-themed cocoa-cuterie board or gather up the junk food for a more savory snack. Presentation is everything — pick a theme your sweetheart will love and you can’t go wrong.

Have a Movie Night

Use whatever space you have available to you to make a cozy and dreamy movie night date. Whether that means setting up a big screen and projector or building a pillow fort around your laptop, there are endless possibilities to host a sweet DIY movie night.

Work Out Together

Get things hot and steamy with a challenging at-home couple’s workout. Invite your significant other on your morning run or check out YouTube for partner workout routines that are sure to bring you closer.

Watch the Stars

Brace the cold if necessary to enjoy a romantic night looking up at the stars. Go the extra mile by researching visible constellations you can try to find in the sky or even registering a star in your loved one’s name at starregister.org (starting at $34.99).

But who doesn’t love presents?

If you can’t be with your loved one or you just want to get them something to show your affection this Valentine’s Day, choose one of these awesome gifts.

Matching undies, $42 at MeUndies. The only thing better than a gift for someone you love is a gift for yourself to match. Grab a pair of matching undies from MeUndies in fun Valentine’s Day-themed or other cute prints. You both get a gift and can giggle at a shared secret when you go out in your matching undergarments.

Corknet ping pong set, $60 from MoMA Design Store. Couples who play together stay together. Get your partner a gift that helps you do just that. This portable ping pong set from MoMA Design Store is a chic way to bring game time to any table. A little friendly competition can only make the heart grow fonder.

Broken heart chocolate pizza, $35 from Uncommon Goods. So much goodness wrapped up in one gift — the broken heart chocolate pizza from Uncommon Goods combines stress-reducing destruction with mood-boosting chocolate to help you show someone your love. As long as your significant other enjoys some novelty, you won’t be breaking any real hearts with this gift.

The Littles from Drunk Elephant head-to-toe skincare set, $49 from Sephora. Give your baby the gift of baby-soft skin with a gift set from Drunk Elephant. Safe on sensitive skin, this kit featuring some of Drunk Elephant’s hair and body essentials boasts no sulfates, parabens or other irritating ingredients.

Heart locket, $168 from Catbird. Give your lover a gift that helps them keep you — or whomever they like — close to their heart. This classic gold locket makes a stunning and sentimental gift.

Candy bento box, $68 from Sugarfina. For the person you adore with a seriously sweet tooth, a candy bento box from Sugarfina is sure to be a hit. The eight-piece set includes some of Sugarfina’s fan-favorite treats and Valentine’s-themed goodies.

How do I Love Thee From A-Z DIY bound love letter, $20 from Uncommon Goods. Feeling inspired by Byron, Dickinson or some other romantic writer? Join their ranks by filling in a bound love letter.

Lovebox messenger, $120 from MoMA Design Store. Let bae know you’re thinking about them even when you’re far away with this cute Lovebox messenger. The wooden heart spins when you send a photo or message to the box for your loved one to see. This adorable decoration can always remind them of your bond.

CozyChic throw, $147 from Barefoot Dreams. Need a new blanket under which to cuddle with your boo? The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic throw will make the perfect addition to your cuddle nest.

Update 01/25/21: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.