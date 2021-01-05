CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools discuss future plans | DC sets vaccination target dates | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
This Richmond startup believes it’s invented the ‘future of ordering’

Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline

January 5, 2021, 9:13 AM

When it comes to ordering ingredients and supplies, restaurants have a new option on the menu.

Supply Cannon, a Richmond startup, recently launched an online ordering platform that enables restaurants to compare prices and place orders from multiple distributors, a system that co-founder Steve Rogge calls “the ordering of the future.”

“It’s something that’s going to save a lot of time,” he said.

For restaurants, the wholesale ordering process has been stuck in the past. Restaurateurs must toggle between different websites or get on the phone with multiple sales representatives, an arduous process that can take hours, Rogge said.

Worse, it must be repeated a few times a week. Rogge, who owns three restaurants in Richmond and one in Charlottesville, knew there must be a better way.

Rogge and his co-founders — Alp Akbasli, Willow Noonan and Lancen LaChance — believe Supply Cannon is the solution. The service, which launched in October, can reduce ordering time by…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

business

