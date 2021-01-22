CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan on Md. schools | Northam urges patience for vaccine rollout | Biden administration ramps up COVID-19 response | Latest test results
The week in bankruptcies: 2 entities in Greater Washington

Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline

January 22, 2021, 5:00 AM

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by parent company American City Business Journals.

During the week that ended Jan. 15, Washington-area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings. Year to date through Jan. 15, the court recorded two Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 33% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Hughes Barney Investigations LLC dba HBI and Jeannette Hughes filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection Jan. 4, 2021, in the District of Maryland.

The debtor listed an address of 9315 Largo Drive W., #100, in Largo, and is represented in court by attorney Charles Earl Walton. Hughes Barney Investigations…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

business

