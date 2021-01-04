The Richmond innovation stories that defined 2020

Sure, 2020 was the year that “doomscrolling” became a thing, but there was good news, too. In Richmond, we saw…

In Richmond, we saw startups pivot to join the fight against Covid-19. Others took big steps forward in their growth journeys, launching new platforms and securing key accelerator support. And, as the country reckoned with its racial past and present, the venture capitalist community had some tough conversations about its own shortcomings.

As we forge ahead into the promise that is 2021, here’s a look back at our biggest headlines from 2020.

Virginia Commonwealth University Launches Center for Innovation

It’s hard to remember now, but there were a couple months in 2020 before Covid-19 transformed the United States. In that before-time, Virginia Commonwealth University launched a new Center for Innovation in STEM Education. Noting the small percentage of African Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans and women who pursue and receive STEM undergraduate degrees, VCU envisioned the Center…