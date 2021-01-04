CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci says vaccinations ramping up | Md. heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » Latest News » The Richmond innovation stories…

The Richmond innovation stories that defined 2020

Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline

January 4, 2021, 1:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sure, 2020 was the year that “doomscrolling” became a thing, but there was good news, too.

In Richmond, we saw startups pivot to join the fight against Covid-19. Others took big steps forward in their growth journeys, launching new platforms and securing key accelerator support. And, as the country reckoned with its racial past and present, the venture capitalist community had some tough conversations about its own shortcomings.

As we forge ahead into the promise that is 2021, here’s a look back at our biggest headlines from 2020.

Virginia Commonwealth University Launches Center for Innovation

It’s hard to remember now, but there were a couple months in 2020 before Covid-19 transformed the United States. In that before-time, Virginia Commonwealth University launched a new Center for Innovation in STEM Education. Noting the small percentage of African Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans and women who pursue and receive STEM undergraduate degrees, VCU envisioned the Center…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

business

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

What defense experts say the Biden White House needs to do for innovation in the military

TSP yo-yo's back down from November bump

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up