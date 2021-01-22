My Story: Deandra Coleman

Editor’s note: “My Story” is where business executives share their personal and professional backgrounds and journeys that have made them…

Editor’s note: “My Story” is where business executives share their personal and professional backgrounds and journeys that have made them who they are, in their own candid words, from the challenges of confronting stereotypes to the glory in overcoming them. Amid calls for racial justice, we can only make real change with greater awareness and understanding — and the ability to learn from each other’s experiences.

“Wow, you speak so well!”

“Why are you trying to sound white?”

“How did you get your hair to grow overnight?”

“You think you’re cute with your new hairstyle.”

“I don’t understand — it’s fake? Can I touch it?”

“Look at her getting all of that attention from white people.”

This was the perpetual state of dichotomy I lived in my childhood most days. A tennis match and barrage of seemingly innocent and curiously clueless questions on one side and the more overt disdain of who I was on the other. The funny thing is, I didn’t even…