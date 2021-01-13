INAUGURATION NEWS: Street closures | FAQs on inauguration | How Trump's 2nd impeachment will unfold | Prosecutor looks to sedition
Home » Latest News » Minuto a minuto: la…

Minuto a minuto: la Cámara de Representantes toma medidas para acusar a Trump tras disturbios en el Capitolio

CNN

January 13, 2021, 3:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Not Available

Related News

Recommended

GSA kicks starts 2021 with an acquisition potpourri

USPS to expand fingerprinting services to 4,000 post offices in 2021

Senators hear that waiver for Austin could be a dangerous precedent

These 7 agencies will be looking for new CIOs next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up