Balanced Fund 15380.57 – .21 + .31 + 1.80
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2438.44 – .07 + .08 – 1.21
Emerging Markets 467.69 – 1.63 + .35 + 6.27
Equity Income Fund 14643.47 + .02 – .33 + 2.27
GNMA 787.99 – .09 – .02 – .02
General Municipal Debt 1501.44 + .04 + .26 + .43
Gold Fund 398.20 – 1.28 – 1.56 – 2.79
High Current Yield 2474.45 – .33 + .49
High Yield Municipal 711.15 + .07 + .42 + 1.15
International Fund 2341.04 – .50 – .19 + 3.30
Science and Technology Fund 5109.46 + .16 + 1.87 + 5.82
Short Investment Grade 389.80 – .04 + .05 + .11
Short Municipal 192.92 – .03 + .02 + .07
US Government 736.65 + .02 + .16 – .77
