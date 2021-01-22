CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. mass vaccination sites | Federal update | Latest regional test results
Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

January 22, 2021

Balanced Fund 15380.57 – .21 + .31 + 1.80

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2438.44 – .07 + .08 – 1.21

Emerging Markets 467.69 – 1.63 + .35 + 6.27

Equity Income Fund 14643.47 + .02 – .33 + 2.27

GNMA 787.99 – .09 – .02 – .02

General Municipal Debt 1501.44 + .04 + .26 + .43

Gold Fund 398.20 – 1.28 – 1.56 – 2.79

High Current Yield 2474.45 – .33 + .49

High Yield Municipal 711.15 + .07 + .42 + 1.15

International Fund 2341.04 – .50 – .19 + 3.30

Science and Technology Fund 5109.46 + .16 + 1.87 + 5.82

Short Investment Grade 389.80 – .04 + .05 + .11

Short Municipal 192.92 – .03 + .02 + .07

US Government 736.65 + .02 + .16 – .77

