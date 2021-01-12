INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Prayer service goes virtual | Star-studded lineup | Committee confident about security
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

January 12, 2021, 6:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 15311.94 + .22 + 1.48 + 1.34

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2427.78 – .09 – 1.16 – 1.64

Emerging Markets 458.43 + .05 + 1.74 + 4.17

Equity Income Fund 14613.11 – .07 + 2.70 + 2.06

GNMA 788.14 + .05 – .11

General Municipal Debt 1496.77 + .02 – .02 + .12

Gold Fund 408.46 + .61 – 6.56 – .28

High Current Yield 2470.11 + .10 + .27 + .31

High Yield Municipal 707.65 + .06 + .43 + .65

International Fund 2337.33 + .68 + 1.85 + 3.14

Science and Technology Fund 4959.01 + 2.16 + 2.70

Short Investment Grade 389.47 + .03 – .01 + .02

Short Municipal 192.83 – .01 – .01 + .02

US Government 735.02 + .03 – .90 – .98

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Permanent telework arrangements, COVID-19 vaccinations top NTEU's priority list for 2021

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

Agencies finally shedding the bad rap of being a technology laggard

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up