Balanced Fund 15381.21 + .63 + 1.80 + 1.80 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2429.96 – .19 – 1.55 – 1.55 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15381.21 + .63 + 1.80 + 1.80

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2429.96 – .19 – 1.55 – 1.55

Emerging Markets 458.64 + 1.41 + 4.22 + 4.22

Equity Income Fund 14624.15 – .03 + 2.14 + 2.14

GNMA 788.20 – .13 + .01 + .01

General Municipal Debt 1496.23 – .09 + .08 + .08

Gold Fund 417.41 – 3.85 + 1.90 + 1.90

High Current Yield 2467.12 – .05 + .19 + .19

High Yield Municipal 707.72 + .11 + .66 + .66

International Fund 2347.12 + .98 + 3.57 + 3.57

Science and Technology Fund 5018.83 + 1.17 + 3.94 + 3.94

Short Investment Grade 388.74 – .19 – .17 – .17

Short Municipal 192.83 – .02 + .02 + .02

US Government 735.17 – .20 – .96 – .96

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.