Balanced Fund 15381.21 + .63 + 1.80 + 1.80
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2429.96 – .19 – 1.55 – 1.55
Emerging Markets 458.64 + 1.41 + 4.22 + 4.22
Equity Income Fund 14624.15 – .03 + 2.14 + 2.14
GNMA 788.20 – .13 + .01 + .01
General Municipal Debt 1496.23 – .09 + .08 + .08
Gold Fund 417.41 – 3.85 + 1.90 + 1.90
High Current Yield 2467.12 – .05 + .19 + .19
High Yield Municipal 707.72 + .11 + .66 + .66
International Fund 2347.12 + .98 + 3.57 + 3.57
Science and Technology Fund 5018.83 + 1.17 + 3.94 + 3.94
Short Investment Grade 388.74 – .19 – .17 – .17
Short Municipal 192.83 – .02 + .02 + .02
US Government 735.17 – .20 – .96 – .96
