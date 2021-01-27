How two founders motored Social Auto Transport to a $1.5M seed round

Social Auto Transport, a platform dually based in Richmond and Charlotte that helps automotive companies move vehicles more efficiently, closed…

Social Auto Transport, a platform dually based in Richmond and Charlotte that helps automotive companies move vehicles more efficiently, closed on a $1.5 million seed round today.

The round was led by Overline, an Atlanta-based seed-stage venture capital firm, with additional investments from Automotive Ventures, Estes Express Lines and Kevin Nolan, founder of Nolan Transportation Group and OTR Capital. Since its founding, Social Auto Transport has raised more than $2.7 million, said co-founder Nick Mottas.

Mottas said the $1.5 million will be used to help the company continue to scale. Beginning today, Social Auto Transport officially launched operations in Philadelphia with plans to expand to Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and three other cities over the next six months.

“We’re talking to some national partners and dealership groups, and we’re looking at Nashville, Dallas, Houston and Phoenix as potential locations,” he said. “Our goal is 30 markets over the next couple of years.”

Mottas…