How Charlottesville startup Lumastic sees the ‘unlocking of human potential’

Creators need a place to gather, to bounce ideas off each other and to find support as they build new…

Creators need a place to gather, to bounce ideas off each other and to find support as they build new things. Lumastic can be that place, said Drew Lytle, company co-founder and CEO.

Together with co-founder and CTO Keith Stolte, Lytle has created a virtual workplace for freelancers, side hustlers and entrepreneurs. On Lumastic, creatives can find the human interaction and feedback that has long been a part of office life but is often missing for people who work solo.

“The things that humans were designed to do, to learn and grow from each other, now has a place for that to happen at scale, en masse,” Lytle said.

The concept seems to have struck a chord. Lumastic was accepted into the fall 2020 cohort for Lighthouse Labs, a Richmond-based accelerator program, and was the first place winner of the demo day audience vote, earning a $5,000 prize.

As Lumastic pursues a $250,000 raise by the end of Q2 2021, Lytle has high aspirations for what it will mean to foster a virtual…