Hotel workers union calls for hotels to close until after inauguration. D.C. hasn’t mandated a shutdown.

January 13, 2021, 2:24 PM

The union representing more than 7,000 hotel employees in the D.C. area is calling on hoteliers to shut their doors temporarily unless they are hosting law enforcement or security personnel — the latest in a series of efforts to keep residents safe as right-wing groups threaten armed protests in the city leading up to Inauguration Day Jan. 20.

D.C. officials said Wednesday they likely will not move to shut down the city’s hotels ahead of the inauguration — but some could choose to close anyway, as fears about more violence persist.

United HERE Local 25, which represents 7,200 hospitality workers in Greater Washington, issued a statement Wednesday calling on hotels to close immediately, with the exception of those hosting security personnel. The union also asked the management of the hotels to allow staff members to opt out of reporting to work or to leave at anytime if they feel unsafe.

