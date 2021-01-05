Highest Protein Fruits

Some fruits have more protein than others. When it comes to getting protein, most people probably think of an array…

Some fruits have more protein than others.

When it comes to getting protein, most people probably think of an array of foods that include poultry, fish, dairy, lean meat, legumes, nuts and seeds.

While fruit isn’t the best source of protein, some fruits do contain more of the nutrient than others, says Kaylee Jacks, a registered dietitian with Texas Health Sports Medicine in Dallas. “Fruits consist mostly of other nutrients such as carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber,” Jacks says. “Although some fruits do have a higher protein content than other fruits.”

1. Apricots

A half-cup of dried apricots contains about 4.9 grams of protein, which accounts for 10% of your recommended daily value of the nutrient, says Sandra Arevalo, a registered dietitian who is the director of community and patient education at Montefiore Nyack Hospital in Nyack, New York.

Apricots are also high in vitamin A, vitamin B6 and niacin. The fruit is also rich in iron, potassium and copper. “You can eat apricots as a snack, add it to your morning cereal, chop them and add them to your pancakes batter or cookies,” Arevalo says. Because the fruit is high in iron, eating apricots reduces your risk of anemia.

2. Avocados

This tasty fruit contains about 3.5 grams of protein per cup. “Avocados are a great source of the healthy fats — monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fat,” Jacks says. The nutrients in avocado can help lower LDL cholesterol, the “bad cholesterol.”

Avocados are also rich in fiber. “Healthy fat and fiber can help you feel fuller longer, supporting healthy body weight,” she says. “Top whole grain toast with avocado and an egg to increase the protein content.”

3. Goji berries

Goji berries are a complete protein and offer about 3.5 grams of protein per 100 calories, which is the similar to the amount you’d find in oats. Goji berries are also a strong source of vitamin C, fiber, iron, vitamin A and antioxidants, says Julia Murray, a registered holistic nutritionist based in Whistler, British Columbia. She’s a co-founder of 80/20 Plants, a plant-based wellness company. “Goji berries can often be found in grocery stores, but in a dried form, so make sure to check the label and ensure there are no added sugars,” Murray says.

There are several ways to consume these berries:

— Eat them as snacks.

— Sprinkle them on your oatmeal or add to overnight oats.

— Add to water or tea, and eat them when you’ve finished your drink.

— Add to trail mix.

— Use in baking recipes.

4. Guava

This fruit has about 4 grams of protein per cup, and is also rich in fiber and antioxidants, such as vitamin C, Jacks says. “The antioxidants in guava are known to boost immune function and relieve coughs and colds,” Jacks says. “Add guava to flavor a smoothie with other sources of protein such as Greek yogurt.”

5. Golden raisins

Two small boxes of golden raisins contain about 100 grams of the fruit, which provide approximately 5.1 grams of protein, Arevalo says. The fruit also contains fiber, omega-3 fatty acids and potassium, which boost heart health. “If you are looking for protein sources without the fat and cholesterol, this is your go-to snack,” she says. You can add them to your morning cereal, to cookie batter, yogurt parfait or to pancakes, as a topping or in the batter.

6. Prunes

A hundred grams of prunes — approximately 10 pieces of the fruit — contain about 3.7 grams of protein, which is 7% of your recommended daily value, Arevalo says. “Prunes are similar to apricots in their nutritional content, as they are also high in vitamin A, vitamin B6, iron, potassium and copper,” she says.

They are also high in fiber and can help relieve constipation. Prunes are good simply as a snack by themselves. Or you can add them to a fruit salad.

7. Jackfruit

This fruit contains about 3 grams of protein per cup. It’s also rich in vitamin B6, which supports energy metabolism and aids in cognitive function, Jacks says. “Jackfruit is also a great source of the mineral potassium, which can help prevent cramps, regulate neural function and stabilize blood pressure.”

Jackfruit is an ingredient in some meat-alternative dishes. “While its texture may replicate meat, remember its protein content is high in comparison to other fruits but not in comparison to meat,” she says.

8. Kiwi

A cup of kiwi provides about 2 grams of protein. Kiwi fruit is also rich in antioxidants and fiber, Jacks says. “Additionally, kiwi is rich in enzymes that support healthy digestion. Kiwi is a good source of the mineral folate, which is especially important for women during pregnancy as it prevents birth defects.”

Kiwi also contains magnesium, which supports nerve and muscle functions.

