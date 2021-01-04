CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci says vaccinations ramping up | Md. heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Esquire names D.C. restaurant to list of 100 ‘America can’t afford to lose’

Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline

January 4, 2021, 7:04 AM

With the hospitality industry feeling the brunt of restrictions put into place in an effort to stem the spread of Covid-19, Esquire has made a list of “100 restaurants America can’t afford to lose,” and one D.C. eatery landed on it.

In its piece published Dec. 29, Esquire makes the case the beloved restaurants that make up much of the fabric of a community face an existential threat from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The threat will only intensify as winter progresses and restaurateurs have to abandon the outdoor dining that has kept them treading water for months,” editor Jeff Gordiner wrote.

So the magazine’s editors compiled a list of 100 restaurants across the country that would leave their communities poorer for losing, and Marcel’s by Robert Wiedmaier was the only restaurant in D.C. — and in Greater Washington — to make the list. Maryland and Virginia did have several other spots on the list, however.

On Marcel’s, Esquire contributing writer Jason Tesauro had praise galore:…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

