INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Latest News » Driver shot, killed after…

Driver shot, killed after leading Virginia troopers on chase

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 3:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed Saturday during a traffic stop after troopers said he led them on a chase, displayed a firearm and refused verbal commands. A Virginia State Police news release said that a trooper spotted the man’s car speeding on Interstate 64 in Henrico County northwest of Richmond.  The State Police say the driver refused to stop after a trooper followed and activated his emergency lights and siren. Authorities say the driver then tried to make a U-turn but ran off the interstate and became stuck in a median. Authorities say the driver was shot and killed after displaying a firearm and refusing verbal commands.   

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Data scientist hiring campaign maxes out applications in less than 2 days

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up