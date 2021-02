The U.S. dollar is higher against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.28 Canadian dollars, up…

The U.S. dollar is higher against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.28 Canadian dollars, up from late Friday.

And the dollar is trading at 20.11 Mexican pesos, up from late Friday.

