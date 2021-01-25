Discover the Top 20 Online Bachelor’s Programs

Explore the top online bachelor’s programs. The coronavirus pandemic has shifted online learning into full gear for colleges across the…

The coronavirus pandemic has shifted online learning into full gear for colleges across the country, upending traditional campus life and, for some students, highlighting the value and flexibility of earning a degree online. Online programs are a great option for students looking to complete a bachelor’s degree while balancing work and school obligations. For a decade, U.S. News has ranked these degree programs to help prospective students compare online options. Here are the top 20 online bachelor’s degree programs in the 2021 Best Online Programs rankings. These rankings do not evaluate schools that are temporarily virtual due to COVID-19.

19 (tie). George Washington University (DC)

Academic year founded: before 1997-1998

Total enrollment: 375

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2020-2021: $615 per credit

More about George Washington University.

19 (tie). University of North Carolina–Wilmington

Academic year founded: 2013-2014

Total enrollment: 2,692

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2020-2021: $169 per credit (in-state); $644 per credit (out-of-state)

More about the University of North Carolina–Wilmington.

14 (tie). Illinois State University

Academic year founded: 2002-2003

Total enrollment: 119

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2020-2021: $384 per credit (in-state); $768 per credit (out-of-state)

More about Illinois State University.

14 (tie). North Carolina State University

Academic year founded: 2006-2007

Total enrollment: 68

Application deadline: Feb. 15

Tuition for 2020-2021: $221 per credit (in-state); $900 per credit (out-of-state)

More about North Carolina State University.

14 (tie). University of Central Florida

Academic year founded: 1997-1998

Total enrollment: 12,553

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2020-2021: $105 per credit (in-state); $616 per credit (out-of-state)

More about the University of Central Florida.

14 (tie). University of Missouri

Academic year founded: 2000-2001

Total enrollment: 662

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2020-2021: $306 per credit (in-state); $391 per credit (out-of-state)

More about the University of Missouri.

14 (tie). University of Oklahoma

Academic year founded: 2003-2004

Total enrollment: 918

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2020-2021: $160 per credit (in-state); $672 per credit (out-of-state)

More about the University of Oklahoma.

10 (tie). Colorado State University–Global Campus

Academic year founded: 2008-2009

Total enrollment: 11,945

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2020-2021: $350 per credit

More about Colorado State University–Global Campus.

10 (tie). Medical University of South Carolina

Academic year founded: 2014-2015

Total enrollment: 28

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2020-2021: $609 per credit (in-state); $658 per credit (out-of-state)

More about the Medical University of South Carolina.

10 (tie). Pennsylvania State University–World Campus

Academic year founded: 2000-2001

Total enrollment: 9,449

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2020-2021: $576 per credit

More about Pennsylvania State University–World Campus.

10 (tie). University of Georgia

Academic year founded: 2005-2006

Total enrollment: 29

Application deadline: May 1

Tuition for 2020-2021: $326 per credit

More about the University of Georgia.

8 (tie). CUNY School of Professional Studies

Academic year founded: 2006-2007

Total enrollment: 2,666

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2020-2021: $305 per credit

More about the CUNY School of Professional Studies.

8 (tie). University at Buffalo–SUNY

Academic year founded: 2012-2013

Total enrollment: 110

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2020-2021: $295 per credit (in-state); $353 per credit (out-of-state)

More about the University at Buffalo–SUNY.

7. University of Arizona

Academic year founded: 2015-2016

Total enrollment: 3,362

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2020-2021: $525 per credit

More about the University of Arizona.

6. Arizona State University

Academic year founded: 2006-2007

Total enrollment: 52,819

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2020-2021: $541 per credit

More about Arizona State University.

4 (tie). Ohio State University–Columbus

Academic year founded: 2008-2009

Total enrollment: 542

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2020-2021: $442 per credit (in-state); $642 per credit (out-of-state)

More about Ohio State University–Columbus.

4 (tie). Oregon State University

Academic year founded: 2000-2001

Total enrollment: 6,948

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2020-2021: $318 per credit

More about Oregon State University.

3. University of Florida

Academic year founded: 2001-2002

Total enrollment: 3,340

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2020-2021: $112 per credit (in-state); $500 per credit (out-of-state)

More about the University of Florida.

2. University of Illinois–Chicago

Academic year founded: 2007-2008

Total enrollment: 385

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2020-2021: $462 per credit

More about the University of Illinois–Chicago.

1. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide (FL)

Academic year founded: before 1997-1998

Total enrollment: 15,321

Application deadline: rolling

Tuition for 2020-2021: $413 per credit

More about Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide.

