Discover the Top 20 Online Bachelor’s Programs

The coronavirus pandemic has shifted online learning into full gear for colleges across the country, upending traditional campus life and, for some students, highlighting the value and flexibility of earning a degree online. Online programs are a great option for students looking to complete a bachelor’s degree while balancing work and school obligations. For a decade, U.S. News has ranked these degree programs to help prospective students compare online options. Here are the top 20 online bachelor’s degree programs in the 2021 Best Online Programs rankings. These rankings do not evaluate schools that are temporarily virtual due to COVID-19.
19 (tie). George Washington University (DC)
Academic year founded: before 1997-1998
Total enrollment: 375
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2020-2021: $615 per credit
19 (tie). University of North Carolina–Wilmington
Academic year founded: 2013-2014
Total enrollment: 2,692
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2020-2021: $169 per credit (in-state); $644 per credit (out-of-state)
14 (tie). Illinois State University
Academic year founded: 2002-2003
Total enrollment: 119
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2020-2021: $384 per credit (in-state); $768 per credit (out-of-state)
14 (tie). North Carolina State University
Academic year founded: 2006-2007
Total enrollment: 68
Application deadline: Feb. 15
Tuition for 2020-2021: $221 per credit (in-state); $900 per credit (out-of-state)
14 (tie). University of Central Florida
Academic year founded: 1997-1998
Total enrollment: 12,553
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2020-2021: $105 per credit (in-state); $616 per credit (out-of-state)
14 (tie). University of Missouri
Academic year founded: 2000-2001
Total enrollment: 662
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2020-2021: $306 per credit (in-state); $391 per credit (out-of-state)
14 (tie). University of Oklahoma
Academic year founded: 2003-2004
Total enrollment: 918
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2020-2021: $160 per credit (in-state); $672 per credit (out-of-state)
10 (tie). Colorado State University–Global Campus
Academic year founded: 2008-2009
Total enrollment: 11,945
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2020-2021: $350 per credit
10 (tie). Medical University of South Carolina
Academic year founded: 2014-2015
Total enrollment: 28
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2020-2021: $609 per credit (in-state); $658 per credit (out-of-state)
10 (tie). Pennsylvania State University–World Campus
Academic year founded: 2000-2001
Total enrollment: 9,449
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2020-2021: $576 per credit
10 (tie). University of Georgia
Academic year founded: 2005-2006
Total enrollment: 29
Application deadline: May 1
Tuition for 2020-2021: $326 per credit
8 (tie). CUNY School of Professional Studies
Academic year founded: 2006-2007
Total enrollment: 2,666
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2020-2021: $305 per credit
8 (tie). University at Buffalo–SUNY
Academic year founded: 2012-2013
Total enrollment: 110
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2020-2021: $295 per credit (in-state); $353 per credit (out-of-state)
7. University of Arizona
Academic year founded: 2015-2016
Total enrollment: 3,362
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2020-2021: $525 per credit
6. Arizona State University
Academic year founded: 2006-2007
Total enrollment: 52,819
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2020-2021: $541 per credit
4 (tie). Ohio State University–Columbus
Academic year founded: 2008-2009
Total enrollment: 542
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2020-2021: $442 per credit (in-state); $642 per credit (out-of-state)
4 (tie). Oregon State University
Academic year founded: 2000-2001
Total enrollment: 6,948
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2020-2021: $318 per credit
3. University of Florida
Academic year founded: 2001-2002
Total enrollment: 3,340
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2020-2021: $112 per credit (in-state); $500 per credit (out-of-state)
2. University of Illinois–Chicago
Academic year founded: 2007-2008
Total enrollment: 385
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2020-2021: $462 per credit
1. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University–Worldwide (FL)
Academic year founded: before 1997-1998
Total enrollment: 15,321
Application deadline: rolling
Tuition for 2020-2021: $413 per credit
