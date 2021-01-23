CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
AP Top Political News at 10:22 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 23, 2021, 12:00 AM

In first days, Biden flashes action as deep problems loom

MyPillow Guy among the Trump acolytes picking up the torch

Trump shuns ‘ex-presidents club’ — and the feeling is mutual

US reaffirms Taiwan support after China sends warplanes

Defense chief orders review of military sex assault programs

Britain’s Boris Johnson presses Biden for new trade deal

Supporters’ words may haunt Trump at impeachment trial

FBI: Texan charged in Capitol riot tweeted ‘Assassinate AOC’

At 78 and the oldest president, Biden sees a world changed

Capitol attack reflects US extremist evolution over decades

