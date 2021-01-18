CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Shortage stalls Northern Va. vaccine efforts | Comcast launches free WiFi zones in DC region | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 8:49 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 18, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police command structure crumbled fast during Capitol riot

Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants

Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp

Biden, Harris take break from inaugural prep to mark MLK day

Biden’s test: Engineering economic boom in a partisan divide

Yellen urges Congress to do more to fight pandemic recession

Trouble at home may change Biden’s hand in Iran nuke talks

Biden aims for unifying speech at daunting moment for US

FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack

Biden picks Chopra, Gensler for financial oversight roles

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Janet Yellen wins Senate approval as treasury secretary

OMB: 'Every effort will be made to maximize' telework with COVID-19 spread

Intelligence community is calling on AI to ease work on analysts

OMB memo narrows scope of agency performance metrics

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up