AP Top Political News at 9:36 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden warns of growing cost of delay on $1.9T econ aid plan

Ex-FBI lawyer given probation for Russia probe actions

FBI: Pipe bombs at RNC, DNC were planted night before riot

Fauci sees vaccination for kids by late spring or the summer

Officer who died after DC riot to lie in honor in Capitol

Biden visits wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, where son died

Republicans condemned Trump. Now they’re seeking his help.

US extends temporary residency for thousands from Syria

Police tighten Congress security in era of rising threats

Judge blocks Trump rule to limit health studies in EPA regs

