Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 9:36 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden outlines ‘Day One’ agenda of executive actions

Guard troops pour into Washington as states answer the call

Harris to be sworn in by Justice Sotomayor at inauguration

Biden to prioritize legal status for millions of immigrants

Will Trump’s mishandling of records leave a hole in history?

After Trump, Biden aims to reshape the presidency itself

Trump’s presidency not just a blip in US foreign policy

State capitols boarded up, fenced off, patrolled by troops

The Latest: Man arrested with handgun, ammo at DC checkpoint

More backlash for GOP’s Hawley as Loews Hotel cancels event

