AP Top Political News at 9:36 p.m. EST

Biden outlines ‘Day One’ agenda of executive actions
Guard troops pour into Washington as states answer the call
Harris to be sworn in by Justice Sotomayor at inauguration
Biden to prioritize legal status for millions of immigrants
Will Trump’s mishandling of records leave a hole in history?
After Trump, Biden aims to reshape the presidency itself
Trump’s presidency not just a blip in US foreign policy
State capitols boarded up, fenced off, patrolled by troops
The Latest: Man arrested with handgun, ammo at DC checkpoint
More backlash for GOP’s Hawley as Loews Hotel cancels event
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.