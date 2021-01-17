CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Race against new variants | Northern Va. resident is 1st identified variant case in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top Political News at 10:16 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 17, 2021, 12:00 AM

FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack

Records: Trump allies behind rally that ignited Capitol riot

Democrats build impeachment case, alleging ‘dangerous crime’

Deceptions in the time of the ‘alternative facts’ president

Biden’s long political evolution leads to his biggest test

The Latest: Springsteen, Miranda set for inaugural gala

Heavily fortified statehouses around US see small protests

In inaugural address, Biden will appeal to national unity

Gen. Milley key to military continuity as Biden takes office

Netanyahu rival hires anti-Trump Lincoln Project founders

