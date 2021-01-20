CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Inova reschedules canceled vaccine appointments | DC improves vaccine booking site | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:59 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises

Analysis: Biden issues call to unity that comes with urgency

Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics

On Day One, Biden targets Trump policies on climate, virus

Analysis: Biden faces a more confident China after US chaos

Biden bets big on immigration changes in opening move

Biden’s first Cabinet member to lead battered intel agencies

Clyburn: Bush called him a ‘savior’ for boosting Biden

Biden repudiates white supremacy, calls for racial justice

Smooth Psaki shows new tone in first Biden press briefing

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

COVID helped teach Army how to build classified networks, both on and off bases

Union in 'holding pattern' as agencies decide how to rescind Trump executive orders

Biden executive order enhances independence of federal scientists from political appointees

At some agencies, acting leadership often outlasted permanent appointees over last 4 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up