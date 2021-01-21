INAUGURATION NEWS: The latest | Biden signs first exec orders | Scenes around DC | Inauguration liveblog | Photos
AP Top Political News at 12:19 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises

Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics

Analysis: Biden issues call to unity that comes with urgency

On Day One, Biden targets Trump policies on climate, virus

Analysis: Biden faces a more confident China after US chaos

Biden bets big on immigration changes in opening move

Biden’s first Cabinet member to lead battered intel agencies

Clyburn: Bush called him a ‘savior’ for boosting Biden

Biden repudiates white supremacy, calls for racial justice

Smooth Psaki shows new tone in first Biden press briefing

