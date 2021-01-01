CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinations off to slow start | Vaccine Ward Speed chief visits Md. hospital | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
AP Top Political News at 12:11 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 12:00 AM

Trump returns to White House early, offers year-end message

Shutdown, impeachment, virus: Chaotic Congress winds down

Trump extends visa ban; court clears health insurance rule

Chief justice praises work of federal courts during COVID-19

GOP senator rebukes ‘dangerous ploy’ to fight Biden victory

Pelosi likely speaker again, but might require high-wire act

EXPLAINER: How Congress will count Electoral College votes

US to move aircraft carrier out of Mideast amid Iran tension

Census: Early analysis shows falsifying data was rare

Biden inauguration to feature memorial for COVID victims

