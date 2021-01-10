AP Top Political News at 11:55 p.m. EST

Pelosi says House will impeach Trump, pushes VP to oust him
The unfolding of ‘home-grown fascism’ in Capitol assault
Records show fervent Trump fans fueled US Capitol takeover
Trump remains defiant amid calls to resign
DC mayor pushes for increased security around inauguration
Trump to honor Belichick with Presidential Medal of Freedom
Yemen, China, Cuba top Pompeo to-do list as time runs down
Capitol police were overrun, ‘left naked’ against rioters
US diplomats in extraordinary protest against Trump for riot
Trump legacy on race shadowed by divisive rhetoric, actions
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.