INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:55 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pelosi says House will impeach Trump, pushes VP to oust him

The unfolding of ‘home-grown fascism’ in Capitol assault

Records show fervent Trump fans fueled US Capitol takeover

Trump remains defiant amid calls to resign

DC mayor pushes for increased security around inauguration

Trump to honor Belichick with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Yemen, China, Cuba top Pompeo to-do list as time runs down

Capitol police were overrun, ‘left naked’ against rioters

US diplomats in extraordinary protest against Trump for riot

Trump legacy on race shadowed by divisive rhetoric, actions

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

10 agencies looking to fast-track hiring process for data science jobs

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

Biden proposes $9B for Tech Modernization Fund

Congress getting back to work after storming of the Capitol

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up