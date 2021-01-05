AP Top Political News at 12:15 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Analysis: With call, Trump shows no limit to his power grab Trump says he'll 'fight like hell' to hold on to presidency Biden, Trump warn of high stakes of Georgia Senate runoffs Biden largely mum on Trump's effort to reverse election The Latest: Trump says Georgia stakes 'could not be higher' A final EPA rollback under Trump curbs use of health studies GOP split over Trump, election runs across deep-red Wyoming GA election officials reject Trump call to 'find' more votes DC mayor calls in National Guard ahead of pro-Trump protests Proud Boys leader arrested, accused of burning church banner