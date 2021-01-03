CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:30 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Congress opens new session as COVID-19, Biden’s win dominate

Memorial held for congressman-elect who contracted COVID-19

After pardon, Blackwater guard defiant: ‘I acted correctly’

Biden flexes Georgia muscle alongside GOP in Senate races

2021 marquee contest: Virginia governor’s race in high gear

In Georgia, Biden’s presidency meets early defining moment

Iran plans 20% uranium enrichment ‘as soon as possible’

McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2,000 relief fails

GOP rebuffs Trump on $2K aid, defense as Congress wraps up

More GOP lawmakers enlist in Trump effort to undo Biden win

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up