INAUGURATION NEWS: Metro stations to close, widespread road closures | Inauguration FAQs | Trump's 2nd impeachment
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:42 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election

Analysis: Trump’s rage ignites mob assault on democracy

The Latest: House rejects objection to Biden’s Arizona win

Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress

Pence defies Trump, says he can’t reject electoral votes

Protesters swarm Statehouses across US; some evacuated

Biden urges restoring decency after ‘assault’ on democracy

Lawmakers vow to investigate police after Capitol breach

Twitter, Facebook muzzle Trump amid Capitol violence

Reaction from leaders pours in after mob breaks into Capitol

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

New personnel vetting doctrine details core values behind coming security clearance reforms

USPS to expand fingerprinting services to 4,000 post offices in 2021

Pentagon moves quickly to redistribute duties of now-abolished chief management officer

Historic absences at MSPB hit 4-year mark, creating potentially costly backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up