AP Top Political News at 10:28 p.m. EST

Schumer: Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8
Biden’s early approach to virus: Underpromise, overdeliver
Trial ahead, Trump turns to ethics lawyer for his defense
Biden’s choice on econ aid: Deal with GOP or go for it all
Biden’s executive actions for economic relief at a glance
Biden calls Canada’s Trudeau, Mexico’s López Obrador
For 1st Black Pentagon chief, racism challenge is personal
Jill Biden thanks Guard members with chocolate chip cookies
Biden orders review of domestic violent extremism threat
GOP lawmaker with gun sets off House chamber metal detector
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.