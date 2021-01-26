‘THIS IS ME’: Rioters flaunt involvement in Capitol siege
Trump impeachment goes to Senate, testing his sway over GOP
Janet Yellen wins Senate approval as treasury secretary
Biden reverses Trump ban on transgender people in military
McConnell backs off Senate filibuster fight with Schumer
Biden more bullish on vaccines, open to 1.5M daily shot goal
Biden orders COVID-19 travel restrictions, adds South Africa
Biden tells Merkel he wants to revitalize Germany alliance
GOP Ohio Sen. Portman not seeking reelection, cites gridlock
Watchdog probes if DOJ officials tried to overturn election
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.