AP Top Political News at 12:06 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 26, 2021, 12:00 AM

‘THIS IS ME’: Rioters flaunt involvement in Capitol siege

Trump impeachment goes to Senate, testing his sway over GOP

Janet Yellen wins Senate approval as treasury secretary

Biden reverses Trump ban on transgender people in military

McConnell backs off Senate filibuster fight with Schumer

Biden more bullish on vaccines, open to 1.5M daily shot goal

Biden orders COVID-19 travel restrictions, adds South Africa

Biden tells Merkel he wants to revitalize Germany alliance

GOP Ohio Sen. Portman not seeking reelection, cites gridlock

Watchdog probes if DOJ officials tried to overturn election

