AP Top Political News at 12:03 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 19, 2021, 12:00 AM

Roberts to swear in yet another president who opposed him

Police command structure crumbled fast during Capitol riot

Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants

Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp

Biden, Harris take break from inaugural prep to mark MLK day

Biden’s test: Engineering economic boom in a partisan divide

Yellen urges Congress to do more to fight pandemic recession

Trouble at home may change Biden’s hand in Iran nuke talks

Biden aims for unifying speech at daunting moment for US

FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack

